Zacks: Analysts Expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to Announce -$1.13 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) to post ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for DarioHealth’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.01). DarioHealth posted earnings per share of ($1.06) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that DarioHealth will report full year earnings of ($4.58) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.90) to ($4.09). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($3.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.70) to ($3.00). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow DarioHealth.

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.24). DarioHealth had a negative return on equity of 71.45% and a negative net margin of 391.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.71) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Aegis decreased their price target on DarioHealth from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered DarioHealth from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on DarioHealth from $15.25 to $12.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DarioHealth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

In other news, COO Dror Bacher sold 4,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total transaction of $83,202.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Oded Cohen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total transaction of $322,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,518 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DRIO. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 65,167.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 736,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,726,000 after buying an additional 735,084 shares during the period. Collaborative Holdings Management LP raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Collaborative Holdings Management LP now owns 1,449,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,783,000 after purchasing an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DarioHealth by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,063,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after purchasing an additional 313,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in DarioHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $4,293,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DarioHealth by 235.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 157,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DarioHealth stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.03. The company has a market capitalization of $259.08 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.32. DarioHealth has a 12 month low of $10.02 and a 12 month high of $31.85.

DarioHealth Company Profile

DarioHealth Corp. is a digital therapeutics company, which engages in the research, development, and sale of pharmaceutical products. It offers a monitoring device, mobile application, and data services for diabetes management. The firm solutions include MyDario, Daro Engage, and Dario Intelligence. The company was founded by Oren Fuerst, Shoshana Friedman, David Weintraub, Dov Oppenheim, and Shilo Ben Zeev on August 11, 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

