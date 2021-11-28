Zacks: Analysts Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Gevo’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.08). Gevo also reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Gevo will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.53) to ($0.29). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.27 million. Gevo had a negative net margin of 5,113.13% and a negative return on equity of 10.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GEVO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Gevo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of GEVO traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.75. 8,505,083 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,874,305. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -15.97 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a 52 week low of $1.60 and a 52 week high of $15.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 13.15 and a quick ratio of 13.07.

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEVO. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Gevo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gevo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

