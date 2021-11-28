Zacks: Analysts Expect QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to Post $3.01 EPS

Equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $3.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.95 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $2.17 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 38.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full year earnings of $10.49 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $10.72. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $11.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.20 to $12.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.94% and a return on equity of 104.16%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.23 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $181.50.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.98, for a total transaction of $515,250.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 117.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 128.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 228 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 71.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCOM opened at $175.74 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.69. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $188.77. The firm has a market cap of $196.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

