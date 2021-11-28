Zacks: Analysts Expect Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) to Post -$0.01 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.02. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.03). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CEO William A. Zartler bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Burke sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.30, for a total value of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 30.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 270.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the second quarter valued at $101,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 8,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighVista Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 50.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.76 on Thursday. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $6.45 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The firm has a market cap of $308.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.45 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 6th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -381.82%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Company Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

