Zacks: Analysts Expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $551.43 Million

Equities research analysts expect Stepan (NYSE:SCL) to post $551.43 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Stepan’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $503.40 million to $588.00 million. Stepan posted sales of $494.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stepan will report full-year sales of $2.30 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stepan.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.18. Stepan had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $602.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stepan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th.

In related news, CFO Luis Rojo sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.15, for a total value of $115,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stepan by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $293,641,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stepan by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,358,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $163,341,000 after acquiring an additional 54,183 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Stepan by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 102,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,852,000 after acquiring an additional 51,476 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Stepan by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,218,000 after acquiring an additional 49,781 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Stepan during the 2nd quarter worth $5,616,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SCL opened at $118.29 on Friday. Stepan has a 1 year low of $109.08 and a 1 year high of $139.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.70 and a 200-day moving average of $122.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from Stepan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.83%.

Stepan Co engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty and intermediate chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers a range of surfactant chemicals such as anionic, cationic, nonionic, and amphoteric surfactants.

