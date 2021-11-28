Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to Announce $1.46 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.46 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Autodesk’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.49. Autodesk posted earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Autodesk will report full year earnings of $4.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.94 to $5.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $7.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $7.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Autodesk.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Autodesk had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Autodesk’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Autodesk from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Autodesk from $324.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $342.71.

ADSK stock opened at $254.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $298.65. Autodesk has a 52-week low of $245.05 and a 52-week high of $344.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.81.

In related news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 2,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.18, for a total transaction of $696,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total value of $1,588,448.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,263 shares of company stock worth $2,384,406 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADSK. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

