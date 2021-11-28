Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) to announce $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.25 and the highest is $1.30. Chemung Financial posted earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.37 to $5.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $22.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.44 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 12.53%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ CHMG traded down $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.31. 4,211 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.08. Chemung Financial has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.08 and a 200-day moving average of $45.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMG. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 1,313.9% in the second quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 345,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,285,000 after purchasing an additional 320,600 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $783,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 34.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 65,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 16,672 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $665,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Chemung Financial by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 81,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,611,000 after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.93% of the company’s stock.

About Chemung Financial

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

