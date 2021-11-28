Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to Announce $8.25 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) to post earnings of $8.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Deckers Outdoor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $8.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.59. Deckers Outdoor reported earnings of $8.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $15.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.68 to $15.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $18.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.80 to $19.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Deckers Outdoor.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The textile maker reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.02). Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $721.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DECK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.25.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Wendy W. Yang sold 14,383 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.94, for a total value of $6,054,380.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.43, for a total transaction of $937,681.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,732,895.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,558 shares of company stock valued at $9,756,325 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $414.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.80. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $252.85 and a 12-month high of $451.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $394.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.52.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

