Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) to Announce $1.81 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will report earnings of $1.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.85. Equifax posted earnings per share of $2.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full-year earnings of $7.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.55 to $7.68. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.65 to $9.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 28.24%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.87 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Equifax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Equifax from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Equifax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Equifax in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $255.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 208.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 105 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1,514.3% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Equifax in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 48.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EFX traded down $5.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $277.74. 359,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,152. The company’s 50-day moving average is $270.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.26. Equifax has a one year low of $161.87 and a one year high of $292.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $33.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16 and a beta of 1.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.61%.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

