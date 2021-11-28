Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) to Announce -$0.37 EPS

Brokerages forecast that FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) will report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for FREYR Battery’s earnings. FREYR Battery posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FREYR Battery will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.67). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow FREYR Battery.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS.

FREY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities initiated coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FREYR Battery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on FREYR Battery in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of FREYR Battery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FREY opened at $10.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.11. FREYR Battery has a fifty-two week low of $7.71 and a fifty-two week high of $14.37.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

