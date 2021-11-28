Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Will Post Earnings of $1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.40 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.47. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings per share of $1.14 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $5.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.30 to $5.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.14 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.60. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $164.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KNSL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.67.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock traded down $12.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.89. 85,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,594. Kinsale Capital Group has a twelve month low of $153.12 and a twelve month high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 7.12%.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.88, for a total transaction of $502,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 4,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 235,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,010,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $245,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the third quarter worth $452,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 125.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 42.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.