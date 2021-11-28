Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.05 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) to report $3.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.15 billion. O’Reilly Automotive posted sales of $2.83 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will report full-year sales of $13.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.99 billion to $13.18 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.52 billion to $13.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover O’Reilly Automotive.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.07 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

In related news, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $638.52, for a total transaction of $255,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,458 shares of company stock worth $15,875,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. 79.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $10.78 during trading on Friday, reaching $635.73. 255,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,309. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $630.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $594.89. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $424.03 and a 52-week high of $669.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

