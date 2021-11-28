Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.40 Million

Analysts predict that PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) will announce $25.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings. PCB Bancorp posted sales of $21.93 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full-year sales of $96.00 million for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $99.40 million, with estimates ranging from $97.10 million to $101.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. PCB Bancorp had a net margin of 35.89% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $25.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.70 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on PCB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of PCB Bancorp from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

PCB stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.37. The stock had a trading volume of 35,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,180. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. PCB Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $23.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $332.02 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. PCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In related news, Director Sang Young Lee purchased 10,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.48 per share, with a total value of $240,963.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 1,074.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 401,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,003,000 after buying an additional 367,755 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after buying an additional 236,733 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in PCB Bancorp by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 325,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after buying an additional 125,279 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,609,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,630,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.36% of the company’s stock.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

