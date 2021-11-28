Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.02) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.64) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.39). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings of ($2.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 57.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($4.99) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.29) to ($4.53). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($3.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.10) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $1.26. The business had revenue of $189.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.50) earnings per share.

SRPT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.41.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 25,026 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.94 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,578.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 27.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.4% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRPT traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.62. The stock had a trading volume of 473,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,311,948. Sarepta Therapeutics has a one year low of $65.30 and a one year high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.85. The company has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.63 and its 200-day moving average is $79.65.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

