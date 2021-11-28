Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) to Post $0.84 EPS

Analysts predict that SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) will announce $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SPX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.85. SPX posted earnings per share of $0.89 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that SPX will report full year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.91. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. William Blair lowered shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,842 shares of company stock worth $1,752,871. Insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in SPX by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,775,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,663,000 after purchasing an additional 33,914 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SPX by 8.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,262,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,351,000 after acquiring an additional 327,361 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in SPX by 7.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,502,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,760,000 after acquiring an additional 99,155 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in SPX by 29.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,337,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,685,000 after acquiring an additional 303,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in SPX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,197,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,538 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPXC traded down $3.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.46. 83,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 170,704. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.79 and its 200 day moving average is $61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SPX has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $68.24.

SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

