Zacks: Brokerages Expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to Post $1.15 EPS

Equities analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to announce $1.15 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Crane’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Crane reported earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crane will report full-year earnings of $6.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.75. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Crane.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Crane in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CR. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Crane by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 9,366 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Crane by 4.2% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Crane by 4.1% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Crane by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of Crane by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $100.09 on Thursday. Crane has a fifty-two week low of $69.22 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.82%.

About Crane

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

