Zacks: Brokerages Expect Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) to Post $4.67 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) will announce $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $5.58. Pioneer Natural Resources posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 336.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will report full year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.85 to $13.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $20.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.99 to $23.72. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pioneer Natural Resources.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PXD shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $231.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $181.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.86.

Shares of PXD traded down $8.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $181.73. 2,356,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,400,201. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.85 and its 200 day moving average is $163.54. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $98.59 and a 1-year high of $196.64.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $3.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.43%.

In other news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 128,258 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 5,025 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 315,483 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $52,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,374 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $948,000. 86.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.