Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to Post -$0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.13). Trupanion posted earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year earnings of ($0.87) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.84). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.56) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.76) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.69% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

TRUP has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Trupanion has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.80.

NASDAQ TRUP opened at $126.79 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.21 and a 200-day moving average of $100.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.49 and a beta of 1.98. Trupanion has a 52 week low of $69.74 and a 52 week high of $140.46.

In other Trupanion news, insider Margaret Tooth sold 300 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total transaction of $25,587.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 500 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.03, for a total value of $65,015.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,105,637. 6.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the second quarter valued at about $138,000. 80.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

