Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to Hold

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

NSIT opened at $100.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.64. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $107.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.81.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $318,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $204,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,232 shares of company stock valued at $2,828,861 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,874,433 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $387,483,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 16.9% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 3,324,835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $299,501,000 after purchasing an additional 481,145 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 445,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,523,000 after acquiring an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,660,000.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

