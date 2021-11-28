Zacks Investment Research Lowers Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Technical Consultants Inc. provides technical testing, inspection engineering and consulting services. It serves transportation, commercial, water, government, education and industrial markets. Atlas Technical Consultants Inc., formerly known as Boxwood Merger Corp., is based in Austin, Texas. “

Get Atlas Technical Consultants alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Johnson Rice started coverage on Atlas Technical Consultants in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Atlas Technical Consultants from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

ATCX stock opened at $9.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.09 million, a P/E ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. Atlas Technical Consultants has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $15.40.

Atlas Technical Consultants (NASDAQ:ATCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.14). Atlas Technical Consultants had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $138.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.60 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Atlas Technical Consultants will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Walter George Powell bought 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.13 per share, for a total transaction of $91,170.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian K. Ferraioli bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $48,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 54,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,462.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 25,486 shares of company stock worth $249,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atlas Technical Consultants by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Atlas Technical Consultants during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Atlas Technical Consultants by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Technical Consultants Company Profile

Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc provides professional testing, inspection, engineering, environmental, and program management and consulting services in the United States. The company provides a range of technical services, helping its clients test, inspect, plan, design, certify, and manage various projects across various end markets.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Technical Consultants (ATCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Technical Consultants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.