Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $57.00 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EGRX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a b rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

EGRX stock opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $36.48 and a 12 month high of $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. The stock has a market cap of $621.16 million, a PE ratio of 117.32 and a beta of 0.69.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $1.00. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 88,375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,539 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,351 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $255,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Pharmaceuticals

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. Its products include RYANODEX, BENDEKA and BELRAPZO. The company was founded by Scott L.

