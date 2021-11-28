Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $7.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Helius Medical Technologies Inc. is a specialty medical device company. It is focused on the development and regulatory approval of its non-invasive neurostimulation device called PoNS. The Company is nearing clinical trials for balance disorders in TBI patients and for the treatment of MS. Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is based in Newtown, Pennsylvania. “

Separately, Noble Financial downgraded Helius Medical Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.07. Helius Medical Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $34.00. The company has a market cap of $17.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.91.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($2.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.26). Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,640.44% and a negative return on equity of 227.11%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Helius Medical Technologies will post -7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Helius Medical Technologies news, CEO Dane Andreeff bought 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 1,180.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $187,000. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its stake in Helius Medical Technologies by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 70,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 11,430 shares in the last quarter. 30.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma.

