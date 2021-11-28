Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Montauk Renewables Inc. is a fully-integrated renewable energy company. It specializes in the management, recovery and conversion of biogas into renewable energy. Montauk Renewables Inc. is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

NASDAQ MNTK opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.41. Montauk Renewables has a 12-month low of $6.15 and a 12-month high of $14.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.58%. On average, equities analysts expect that Montauk Renewables will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Montauk Renewables in the 2nd quarter worth $174,000. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

