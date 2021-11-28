Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Zalando SE (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZLNDY. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zalando from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $46.64 on Thursday. Zalando has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $62.33. The firm has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.01.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zalando had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 2.84%. As a group, research analysts predict that Zalando will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Zalando Company Profile

Zalando SE engages in the provision of online fashion and lifestyle platform. It offers shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Fashion Store, Offspring, and All Other Segments. The Fashion Store segment focuses on its main sales channels. The Offspring segment includes the sales channels Zelando Lounge, outlet stores, and overstock management.

