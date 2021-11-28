Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Zhangmen Education Inc. (NYSE:ZME) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,300 shares, an increase of 257.9% from the October 31st total of 39,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 455,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Zhangmen Education stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.39. The company had a trading volume of 96,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,147. Zhangmen Education has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Zhangmen Education during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $380,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in shares of Zhangmen Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,695,000. Institutional investors own 10.57% of the company’s stock.

Zhangmen Education Inc, online education company, provides personalized online courses to K-12 students in the People's Republic of China. It offers one-on-one and small-class after-school tutoring services covering all K-12 academic subjects to students between 3 and 18. The company was formerly known as Global Online Education Inc and changed its name to Zhangmen Education Inc in April 2021.

