Zilla (ZLA) Trading Up 48% Over Last Week

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded 29.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Zilla has a market cap of $733,397.73 and $14,181.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zilla has traded 48% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zilla coin can now be bought for about $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00043702 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00008675 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.73 or 0.00232786 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zilla Coin Profile

ZLA is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

Zilla Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

