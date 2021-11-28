Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $9,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 1,069.2% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the third quarter valued at $29,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Zoetis by 60.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Zoetis by 72.2% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoetis alerts:

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,078,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,834 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,997. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis stock opened at $219.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $103.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. Zoetis Inc. has a one year low of $141.41 and a one year high of $228.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $208.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.62.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is 24.10%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.