$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the lowest is $0.05. Concrete Pumping reported earnings per share of ($0.05) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 280%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Concrete Pumping.

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $80.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.90 million. Concrete Pumping had a positive return on equity of 1.17% and a negative net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Concrete Pumping in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Concrete Pumping from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.35.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBCP. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $573,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Concrete Pumping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. 31.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.46. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $3.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

