$0.09 EPS Expected for Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) will post $0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Information Services Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.11. Information Services Group reported earnings of $0.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Information Services Group will report full-year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.50. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Information Services Group.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Information Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, Director Neil G. Budnick sold 41,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total value of $383,141.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of III. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Information Services Group by 14.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 477,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 58,858 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Information Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Information Services Group by 23.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 788,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 150,667 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 10.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Information Services Group by 183.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Information Services Group stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.36. 3,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,740. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.02 and a 200 day moving average of $6.87. Information Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $409.58 million, a PE ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

Information Services Group Company Profile

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

