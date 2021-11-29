-$0.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. (NASDAQ:CRKN) will post earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Crown ElectroKinetics’ earnings. Crown ElectroKinetics posted earnings per share of ($0.45) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crown ElectroKinetics will report full year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.16) to ($0.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.43 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Crown ElectroKinetics.

Crown ElectroKinetics (NASDAQ:CRKN) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CRKN. Dawson James began coverage on shares of Crown ElectroKinetics in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Crown ElectroKinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Crown ElectroKinetics stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. 142 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,503. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66. Crown ElectroKinetics has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The company has a market cap of $52.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the first quarter valued at $74,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown ElectroKinetics by 24.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Crown ElectroKinetics in the second quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Crown ElectroKinetics during the first quarter valued at $109,000. 9.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown ElectroKinetics

Crown Electrokinetics Corp. focuses on commercializing electrokinetic technology for use in the smart glass market. It offers electrokinetic film technology for smart or dynamic glass. The company was formerly known as 3D Nanocolor Corp. and changed its name to Crown ElectroKinetics Corp. in October 2017.

