-$0.34 EPS Expected for Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) to announce earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Carpenter Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). Carpenter Technology reported earnings per share of ($0.61) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 44.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Carpenter Technology will report full-year earnings of ($0.42) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Carpenter Technology.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.10. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.04% and a negative net margin of 13.07%. The business had revenue of $387.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.58) earnings per share. Carpenter Technology’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE CRS traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.82. 9,611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,868. Carpenter Technology has a 1 year low of $24.35 and a 1 year high of $49.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 25th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -19.56%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 2,026.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,939 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Carpenter Technology during the second quarter valued at $213,000. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carpenter Technology Company Profile

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment comprises of major premium alloy and stainless steel manufacturing operations.

