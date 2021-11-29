$0.37 EPS Expected for Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) to report earnings per share of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Dropbox’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.35. Dropbox reported earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Dropbox will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.69. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Dropbox.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DBX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dropbox from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

In other news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.41, for a total transaction of $302,289.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $312,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,948 shares of company stock worth $1,701,311. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $397,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in Dropbox by 120.3% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 39,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 133.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 88,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 50,900 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dropbox by 102.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 36,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Dropbox by 10.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

DBX opened at $24.34 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.59. Dropbox has a 1 year low of $19.19 and a 1 year high of $33.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -78.51 and a beta of 0.91.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

