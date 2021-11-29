$0.43 EPS Expected for Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) to announce $0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cadence Bancorporation’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the lowest is $0.00. Cadence Bancorporation posted earnings of $0.69 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.53 to $2.84. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cadence Bancorporation.

Cadence Bancorporation (NYSE:CADE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $182.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.26 million. Cadence Bancorporation had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 11.41%. Cadence Bancorporation’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS.

CADE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised shares of Cadence Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cadence Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Cadence Bancorporation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Cadence Bancorporation in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.29.

CADE opened at $29.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.59. Cadence Bancorporation has a one year low of $28.73 and a one year high of $32.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Cadence Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Cadence Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.99%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CADE. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Cadence Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,788,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Cadence Bancorporation by 399.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,028,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,470,000 after purchasing an additional 822,251 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,908,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Bancorporation in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $13,215,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorporation by 296.9% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,590,000 after buying an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

