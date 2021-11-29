$0.91 EPS Expected for Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Molson Coors Beverage’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.81 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.99. Molson Coors Beverage reported earnings of $0.40 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 127.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will report full year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.79 to $4.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Molson Coors Beverage.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 3.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.22%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS.

TAP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Molson Coors Beverage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.91.

Shares of TAP traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,075. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.14, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $42.46 and a fifty-two week high of $61.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently -66.02%.

In related news, Director Louis Vachon purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.04 per share, for a total transaction of $138,120.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 318.9% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.3% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 281.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage by 69.5% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The North America segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The Europe segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the U.K., various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

