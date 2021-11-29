$0.99 EPS Expected for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) This Quarter

Analysts predict that eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.99 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for eBay’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.98 and the highest is $1.01. eBay reported earnings of $0.86 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eBay will report full-year earnings of $3.97 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $3.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.15 to $5.61. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow eBay.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of eBay from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Guggenheim cut shares of eBay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.04.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. eBay has a twelve month low of $48.67 and a twelve month high of $81.19. The stock has a market cap of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.95%.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other eBay news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $276,104.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Oh Huber sold 33,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.49, for a total transaction of $2,538,049.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,630 shares of company stock worth $6,252,304. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 6.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,638,905 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,485,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,852 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 55.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,779,908 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,371,687,000 after acquiring an additional 12,078,389 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 30.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,628,323 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,518,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,994,774 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,678,684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $742,151,000 after acquiring an additional 204,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,245,888 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $649,153,000 after acquiring an additional 197,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

