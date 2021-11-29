$1.06 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to post $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Dolby Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.48 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full year earnings of $3.82 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.92. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.28 to $4.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Dolby Laboratories.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The electronics maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $285.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.95 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Dolby Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DLB shares. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.67.

DLB opened at $85.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.88. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $104.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Dolby Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.63%.

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $2,644,944.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total transaction of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 92,693 shares of company stock worth $8,443,407. Corporate insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Dolby Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1,963.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories by 96.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. 59.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

