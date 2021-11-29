$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) will report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for HomeStreet’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12. HomeStreet reported earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HomeStreet will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.15 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.27 to $4.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HomeStreet.

Get HomeStreet alerts:

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.19. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 29.78%. The business had revenue of $81.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on HMST. Zacks Investment Research raised HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush raised shares of HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of HomeStreet by 367.8% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 187,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 147,500 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 18.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 819,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,379,000 after acquiring an additional 128,164 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 347.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 149,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 116,432 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 117.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 206,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,097,000 after buying an additional 111,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 48.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 302,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,437,000 after buying an additional 98,278 shares during the last quarter. 84.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HMST traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,354. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. HomeStreet has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $53.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.94%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HomeStreet (HMST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HomeStreet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeStreet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.