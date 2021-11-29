$1.87 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to announce sales of $1.87 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.40 million and the lowest is $1.70 million. Aclaris Therapeutics posted sales of $1.58 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.90 million to $7.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.46 million, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $8.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aclaris Therapeutics.

Get Aclaris Therapeutics alerts:

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.41% and a negative net margin of 1,187.63%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ACRS. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.67.

NASDAQ ACRS opened at $12.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $772.68 million, a P/E ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $30.38.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,146,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 334,234 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 75,523 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1,244.2% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 533,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 493,962 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,853,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,712,000. 91.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

Further Reading: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aclaris Therapeutics (ACRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aclaris Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.