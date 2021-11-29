1,075,506 Shares in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp bought a new position in CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,075,506 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 12,197 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in CBAK Energy Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 1,349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 7,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CBAK Energy Technology by 750.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 213,646 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 188,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBAT stock opened at $1.96 on Monday. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.74 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $173.86 million, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 3.12.

CBAK Energy Technology (NASDAQ:CBAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The electronics maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. CBAK Energy Technology had a net margin of 119.23% and a negative return on equity of 7.89%. The company had revenue of $9.56 million during the quarter.

CBAK Energy Technology Profile

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc engages in the manufacture, commercialization, and distribution of lithium ion rechargeable batteries. The firm offers aluminum-case cell, battery pack, cylindrical cell, lithium polymer cell, and high-power lithium battery cell types of Li-ion rechargeable batteries. Its products are used for electronic vehicles; light electric vehicles; and electric tools, energy storage, uninterruptible power supply, and high power applications.

