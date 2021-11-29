10,923 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC

Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short S&P500 by 402.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 3,016.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 79.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the period.

SH opened at $14.19 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46 and its 200-day moving average is $14.94. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $18.82.

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

