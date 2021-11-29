109,595 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Purchased by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 109,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,038,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Global REIT ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,267,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,004,000 after purchasing an additional 37,372 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,289,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,649,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,235,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,243,000 after purchasing an additional 20,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 290.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after purchasing an additional 851,898 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of REET stock opened at $29.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.59. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $29.90.

