$11.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.55 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $50.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $51.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.06 billion to $52.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE TSN opened at $81.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Featured Article: Key terms to understand channel trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tyson Foods (TSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN)

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.