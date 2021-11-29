$11.98 Billion in Sales Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to post sales of $11.98 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Tyson Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.55 billion. Tyson Foods reported sales of $10.46 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyson Foods will report full year sales of $50.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $50.13 billion to $51.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $50.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.06 billion to $52.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Tyson Foods.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS.

TSN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

NYSE TSN opened at $81.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.60. Tyson Foods has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78.

In other Tyson Foods news, insider Christopher Lynn Langholz sold 6,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Noel W. White sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.01, for a total value of $498,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,014 shares of company stock worth $3,484,222. 1.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 261.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1,153.7% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

