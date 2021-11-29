11,775 Shares in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Acquired by Barton Investment Management

Barton Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.1% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BND. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 4,417 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 34,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after buying an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 215,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,657,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. FOCUS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 175,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $85.17. 37,974 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,643,993. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $84.22 and a twelve month high of $88.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $85.32 and a 200-day moving average of $85.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.134 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

