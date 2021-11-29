$119.31 Million in Sales Expected for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) will post $119.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Physicians Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $114.12 million to $126.20 million. Physicians Realty Trust reported sales of $111.45 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will report full year sales of $460.87 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $453.89 million to $466.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $506.07 million, with estimates ranging from $460.93 million to $535.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Physicians Realty Trust.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.16). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 16.48% and a return on equity of 2.72%. The firm had revenue of $115.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $32.50 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,156,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $575,458,000 after purchasing an additional 736,194 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,955,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $571,747,000 after purchasing an additional 173,461 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,066,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,237,000 after purchasing an additional 175,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,499,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,978,000 after purchasing an additional 185,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,298,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,386,000 after purchasing an additional 34,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

DOC traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 105,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,758. Physicians Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $19.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.53. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 270.60%.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings; outpatient treatment facilities; acute and post-acute care hospitals; as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

