$126.73 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 29th, 2021

Brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $126.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.36 million to $130.55 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $491.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $495.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $521.72 million, with estimates ranging from $518.81 million to $526.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,589,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Read More: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.