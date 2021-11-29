$126.73 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will post sales of $126.73 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $124.36 million to $130.55 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $117.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $491.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $489.55 million to $495.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $521.72 million, with estimates ranging from $518.81 million to $526.24 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share.

USPH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Sidoti upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other news, COO Glenn Mcdowell sold 6,202 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.30, for a total transaction of $727,494.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,867 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,599.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USPH. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 90.5% in the second quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 269,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,211,000 after purchasing an additional 127,990 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,589,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 17.0% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 429,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,819,000 after purchasing an additional 62,412 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,327,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 142,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after purchasing an additional 48,053 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USPH opened at $88.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12-month low of $87.75 and a 12-month high of $143.67.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.14%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

