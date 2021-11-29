$130.30 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post sales of $130.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.15 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $511.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.15 million to $522.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $521.32 million, with estimates ranging from $517.49 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.
Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:HEP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. 121,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.
About Holly Energy Partners
Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Further Reading: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Holly Energy Partners (HEP)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Holly Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holly Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.