$130.30 Million in Sales Expected for Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) will post sales of $130.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Holly Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $136.45 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $124.15 million. Holly Energy Partners reported sales of $127.46 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Holly Energy Partners will report full year sales of $511.18 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500.15 million to $522.22 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $521.32 million, with estimates ranging from $517.49 million to $525.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Holly Energy Partners.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 43.83% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The company had revenue of $122.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Holly Energy Partners from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Inc increased its stake in Holly Energy Partners by 211.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 4,494,785 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,403 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 1,994.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,058,597 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $69,216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,562 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 331.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 1,445,382 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,573 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,279,773 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after acquiring an additional 88,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Holly Energy Partners by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,230,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,851,000 after acquiring an additional 80,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HEP traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.65. 121,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 255,615. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Holly Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Holly Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.99%.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners LP engages in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units. It operates through Pipelines & Terminals and Refinery Processing Unit segments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

