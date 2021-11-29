$130.98 Million in Sales Expected for EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) will post $130.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $124.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $137.96 million. EPR Properties posted sales of $84.01 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full year sales of $469.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $458.50 million to $479.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $530.91 million, with estimates ranging from $514.00 million to $547.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EPR. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EPR Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,827,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,384,000 after buying an additional 132,515 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $326,687,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,341,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,011,000 after buying an additional 110,830 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 150.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,133,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,731,000 after buying an additional 8,406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPR Properties stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.38. The stock had a trading volume of 568,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,060. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 367.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 6.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. EPR Properties has a 1 year low of $29.79 and a 1 year high of $56.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 2,307.87%.

EPR Properties Company Profile

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

