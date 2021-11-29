1,635 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,498 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 4,510 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 46,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 8,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. 75.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $246.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $229.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.73.

NYSE HON opened at $208.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $223.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $194.55 and a 1 year high of $236.86.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.68 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

