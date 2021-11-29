16,767 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,060.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 126,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,685.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 113,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
RSI opened at $18.00 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.94.
About Rush Street Interactive
Featured Article: What is the quiet period?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI).
Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.