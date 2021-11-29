16,767 Shares in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) Purchased by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 16,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RSI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 1,060.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 126,948 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 2,685.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Rush Street Interactive by 481.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 136,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 113,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $731,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 16,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $334,669.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Macquarie began coverage on Rush Street Interactive in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Street Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.22.

RSI opened at $18.00 on Monday. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.47 and a fifty-two week high of $26.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -52.94.

