1,790 Shares in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Acquired by Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Amundi purchased a new stake in Skyworks Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $80,079,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,631,307 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $696,304,000 after acquiring an additional 406,414 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,547,544 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $296,742,000 after acquiring an additional 397,426 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,813,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 984,004 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $188,682,000 after acquiring an additional 182,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total transaction of $1,630,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,712 shares of company stock valued at $9,542,419 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SWKS opened at $152.48 on Monday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.97 and a 52-week high of $204.00. The company has a market cap of $25.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $164.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 24.97%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.42.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

